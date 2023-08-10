Fast X director: "Jason Momoa's villain is a pervert"

HQ

Anyone who has seen Fast X knows that it's Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa's villian, Dante, who not only steals the show but is the only thing in the entire film that has any real value. Largely because of how freakishly weird and funny he is, in all his concentrated cruelty. Now director Louis Leterrier has talked a bit about how Momoa came to portray the character the way he did, which wasn't really in the script.

"It's sort of like pushing him, realizing that we have the same sense of humor and sensibilities about movies and characters, and how the greatest villains are also the ones that are more personified and exciting. The threat comes through humor, and humor comes through danger, and just having those switches made us realize that we're on a common ground. And then we started working, we started rehearsing, we started to come up with new dialogue and new scenes, frankly, entire scenes for his character. But it's Jason, I would not have been able to do it with anyone else than Jason. Whomever Dante is is a Bizarro version of Jason Momoa. The violent, angry, perverted Jason Momoa. Jason drives 1938 Bentleys, and builds these motorcycles, and has silk scarves and all that stuff. You just have to take this and then push it a little bit, and then you have Dante."

