Fast X director is keen to direct a Fortnite movie

Louis Leterrier, the individual who most recently directed Fast X and is set to also direct the Fast X follow-up, has recently given his two cents on the whole Fortnite big screen adaptation conversation. Specifically, Leterrier has stated that he would love to be the person to helm such a project, for a multitude of reasons.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con as part of a panel alongside fellow directors Gareth Edwards and Justin Simien, Leterrier stated, "[I would direct a Fortnite movie] because the game is incredible. The characters... I mean there's so much more to be told. It'd be funny. It would be full of action and everything."

While Epic Games hasn't officially teamed up with any production company to properly start work on a Fortnite movie, the massive following of the game, and the fact that tons of other titles are being or have been adapted to the big screen (Uncharted, Gran Turismo, Minecraft, The Super Mario Bros., etc.) it does seem to be less about will a Fortnite movie be made and more about when will a Fortnite movie be made.

Thanks, ScreenRant.