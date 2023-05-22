Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Fast X

Fast X debuts to massive $300 million opening weekend

The film has been a huge success already among international moviegoers.

HQ

While the box office has been crippled ever since the pandemic, with $1 billion movies being more of a rarity than a given these days, Fast X is off to an absolutely massive start nonetheless.

As reported on by Variety, the movie has arrived to a massive $319 million opening weekend, which puts it just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the second biggest opening weekend of 2023.

As for the earnings were split, the movie was a smash-hit among international fans, with over $250 million of its $319 million opening coming from cinemagoers outside of the US.

While it has seemingly already become a commercial success, the movie has been less well-received in a critical sense with only a 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read our thoughts on the film here.

Fast X

