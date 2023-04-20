Fast X blows up the Vatican in new trailer

HQ

What's an easy way to make someone dislike the baddies in a movie? Make them blow up a hospital, playground or something like that. Want to take it to another level? Bring religion into the picture.

That's at least what Universal seems to think, judging by the new Fast X trailer. Because the most memorable scene in this one - at least for Italians and Catholics - is when Jason Momoa's Dante blows up the Vatican in real Iron Man-style. Sure, he says the people that tasked him with doing it will go to hell, but I'm pretty sure the man pushing the trigger might feel the heat as well.

Not that those few seconds are the only ones that makes it seem like the Fast & Furious saga wants to outdo itself with each iteration, as we're treated to several intense races with beautiful and extravagantly tuned cars around the world, Vin Diesel driving down a dam, and a good old crowd showdown. Needless to say: get ready for one hell of a popcorn-movie in May.