Fast Travel Games has just announced Cities: VR

It has just been announced at the UploadVR Showcase that Fast Travel Games is bringing the city-building and management simulator series Cities to virtual reality, in an all-new game called Cities: VR.

Set to bring the series to VR for the first time, the game will task players with becoming a mayor of their own city, with the goal of planning, designing, building, and generally managing all aspects of a growing metropolis.

We're told in a press release that the game will be "easy to pick up" with dedicated and detailed tutorials to walk players through the basics of the game. Likewise it was also mentioned that the title is based on the core gameplay experience of Cities: Skylines and that players will be able to witness the growth of their metropolis from a bird's eye view or rather on the streets like a pedestrian.

"Cities: Skylines is the ultimate modern city-builder, and it's an honor to bring this franchise to VR," said Erik Odeldahl, creative director at Fast Travel Games. "The city-building genre has huge potential in the VR market and we couldn't wait to work on this IP. We've spent a ton of time, research, and energy to translate Cities: Skylines to VR in a way that is both approachable for new players and a new challenge for Cities veterans. We can't wait to see what players build!"

As for when Cities: VR will be launching and what platforms it will be available on, we're told that it will be coming in Spring 2022 and that it will be available on the Meta Quest 2 (aka the Oculus Quest 2). Take a look at the announcement trailer below.