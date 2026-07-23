Fast-moving blaze burns west of Bordeaux, 10,000 evacuated

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Another fire in France has forced more than 10,000 people to evacuate near the country's Atlantic coast. The new blaze has burned around 2,000 hectares already west of Bordeaux, at the same time threatening parts of Lège-Cap Ferret and forcing the shutting of access to the peninsula. There are evacuation plans by road and see if needed, Reuters reports.

This summer, repeated heatwaves in Europe are turning vegetation into quick-burnin fuel. Three successive heatwaves have made drought much worse, strained water supplies, and naturally left forests tinder-dry, which has helped wildfires spread across France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. In the latter, a firefighter died while battling a blaze in Sicily.

Again, scientist warn that heat is now worsening drought even when rainfall is not the only issue. Based on data, climate change is making Europe warm more than twice as fast as the global average, with extreme heat accelerating evaporation from soils, extending water shortages, damaging crops and, as proven, increasing wildfire risk in the continet.