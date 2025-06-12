Fast Fusion is getting a new graphic mode in upcoming update

One of the best looking games for Switch 2 is Shin'en Multimedia's hover racing game Fast Fusion, which is pleasantly enough also recognized as good. Now the studio announces that there's a new update coming to the title that adds a graphics mode they call Pure.

So what is hiding behind this then? Well, Shin'en Multimedia writes on X that Pure "will render the game without upscaling to generate a clearer image". More choices are of course always a good thing, but unfortunately we won't know when this update will be released. At least now you know what's in store.