Fast & Furious Crossroads

Fast & Furious Crossroads will be removed from sale at the end of April

It will still be downloadable if you own the game, but all product sales are coming to an end.

HQ

It looks like the development cycle of Fast & Furious Crossroads is coming to an end, as Slightly Mad Studios has now revealed that all product sales for the game will close at the end of April.

Announced in a short statement on the game's website's homepage, it's mentioned that Fast & Furious Crossroads will still be downloadable from your digital game library, if you own it, past this date, and likewise any DLC that has been purchased and the online modes will all be useable past this date.

As for when exactly sales will stop, the developer stated that 3:00 BST / 4:00 CEST on April 29 will be when all product sales come to an end.

Fast & Furious Crossroads

