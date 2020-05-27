Fast & Furious Crossroads heats up your racing summer

You're watching Advertisements

Two weeks ago we learned that Fast & Furious Crossroads was no longer set to release in May and today we know the new launch date. Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios are scheduling their upcoming racer for August 7 (PC, Xbox One and PS4). To compensate fans for the additional waiting time, we got a fancy gameplay showcase with footage from the single-player campaign.

Actors like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson can be found in there and from the looks of it, they will certainly heat things up. The developer wants to tell us more about the "experimental" multiplayer integration in the coming weeks, but for now, the following video is all we have: