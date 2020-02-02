Fast & Furious 9 trailer sees Tokyo Drift stars reappear

The iconic, eternal car chase that is the Fast & Furious franchise is getting its ninth main instalment on May 22 of this year and apart from the recurring cast, characters from the series' third movie, The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, namely Lucas Black's Sean and Sung Kang's Han, are returning. The latter making a reappearance is perhaps the biggest surprise, considering the fact that Fast & Furious' Han was killed in Tokyo Drift, prompting Vin Diesel's Dom to investigate his death later on in the series.

Also joining F9 is, among others, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Cardi B, Helen Mirren and Jim Parrack and you can see the extensive cast in action in the trailer below.

The movie debuts on May 22 and the game Fast & Furious Crossroads will launch alongside it in May of this year.