Fast & Furious 11 will conclude the main series of films

After a ludicrous amount of sequels and some pretty awful video game adaptations along the way, Vin Diesel and co are set to call things a day in the near future, as Fast & Furious 11 has now been confirmed to be the final film within the main series. Some may find this news disappointing, that's for sure, but considering that Fast & Furious 9 hasn't even been released yet, there's fortunately still three movies left to be hitting our screens.

It has been confirmed by Variety that the last two films in the franchise will be directed by Justin Lin, who has already directed five previous installments, including the forthcoming Fast & Furious 9. The source also reports that although it is the end of the road for the main series, spin-off titles are currently being worked on over at Universal. This could give the franchise a whole new lease of life and still provide fans with some intense street races.

Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theatres on May 28, 2021. You can read our review of the recently-released Fast & Furious: Crossroads here.