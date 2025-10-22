Fast & Furious 11 is back on track according to Vin Diesel

It's been a long and arduous road for what is supposed to be the final chapter - curtain call - for the car loving "family". After months of production difficulties, creative differences, budget cuts, the beloved car franchise is back on track according to Vin Diesel himself. The announcement came as a surprise post on instagram where the star shared a picture of himself walking alongside Michael Moss, the creative boss over at Universal. Sporting a sweatshirt with the text "Fast X Part 2 Los Angeles Production 2025".

This sure makes it seem like the duo have managed to iron things out between them, and that the fans finally will have their eleventh and final movie with Domingo & Friends. This time around things are, at least according to some of Diesel's own words, going to be more basic and down to earth. With a plan to take the movie back to its roots - the streets of Los Angeles. No bungee jumping cars, no trips to space. Just good old "pedal to the metal"-action.

Still, with the problems seemingly solved, there's still the issue of actually executing and keeping things on track. Something that the franchise has had some serious issues with. Especially with the Fast X movie which ballooned way over budget and caused some serious discourse.

Are you looking forward to the final installment?