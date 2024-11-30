Fast & Furious 11 could still end up being two movies

Thanksgiving is, as we know, one of the biggest holidays in the U.S. A weekend entirely focused on family and loved ones—something Vin Diesel and his Fast & Furious crew (of course) can wholeheartedly agree is the most important thing we have.

As the face of the franchise, Diesel took the opportunity to wish everyone a happy holiday in an Instagram post earlier today. At the same time, he gave a small update on Fast & Furious 11, expected to conclude the saga. Diesel wrote:

"I got Universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026! I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale!"

Fast X, as we know, wasn't quite the success Universal had hoped for, and the planned sequels were put on hold. However, judging by Diesel's comments, it might be time to get back in the driver's seat with his crew.

What did you think of Fast X, and are you looking forward to the final chapter of the saga?