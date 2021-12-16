Fast & Furious 10 delayed and won't hit cinemas until May 2023

HQ

For those who can't get enough of Vin Diesel and his fast and furious crew, the sad news is that the next instalment of the franchise will be delayed and won't land in theatres until May 2023. That's The Wrap reporting on the delay of just over a month, a delay that means the film will premiere around the same time as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Little Mermaid, which will swap cartoony style for live-action in a new remake. Why the premiere is being delayed is currently unclear, but in any case, in January they will go into the studio to begin filming, according to Vin Diesel himself.

This is the first part of what has been announced as the finale, what will be the very last part of Dominic Toretto's story. Both parts will be directed by Justin Lin, who has directed the last five films. The tentative premiere date for part two is sometime in 2024.

According to reports, most of the previous cast will return. In addition to Diesel himself, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Sung Kang are already confirmed. John Cena has not yet confirmed his participation, but there are strong indications that he too will return. Vin hasn't yet given up on the possibility of bringing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson along for one last hang with "the family" and recently appealed on Instagram to bury the hatchet but that doesn't seem very likely, as things stand right now. Stranger things have happened in Hollywood, of course, but the once so-so friends aren't exactly BFFs anymore, if you will.

The franchise has grossed $6.6 billion since the first movie premiered twenty years ago and the latest instalment, F9 which premiered earlier this year managed to pull in well over $700 million, in pandemic territory so it's clear that things continue to go well for Fast & Furious.

Are you up for another round or do you feel that enough is enough already?