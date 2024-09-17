Fast food chain now delivers pizza for dogs

HQ

People will do anything for their pets. That's especially the case for people with too much money. Special dog treats, pet pyjamas, it has all been done before, but now pizza chain Pizza-La has introduced doggy delivery pizzas.

The Wanko pizzas (you can probably tell this isn't an English chain) are based on the classic Teriyaki chicken pizza from the Japanese restaurant. They were first sold in pet food stores after being approved by a pet food company. Using chicken instead of dough for the base, the pizza is topped with more chicken, corn, mushrooms, and seaweed, all perfectly edible for your canine companion.

Unfortunately, when you get the doggy pizza delivered, it does come frozen, so you'll need to leave it for a few hours to thaw or defrost it in the microwave before your dog can enjoy it.

Thanks, Dexerto.

This is an ad: