Fast-charge everything everywhere all at once with Anker's Prime power bank

As part of our long-running and ongoing Quick Look video series, we've now got our hands on Anker's Prime power bank. This is a nifty bit of technology that can be used for a multitude of purposes, as it offers broad connectivity, fast-charging, and all in a compact size.

Specifically, we're told that the device uses a 250W charging speed to deliver fast-charging that even works at 140W when two-way charging. It uses GaNPrime technology to ensure efficiency and reliability, is around 51% smaller than a MacBook charger, and has several USB-C ports to enable you to juice up several devices at once.

To learn more about the Anker Prime power bank, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about it.