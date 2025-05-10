Fast and Furious gets a sexy American teen makeover in Prime Video's Motorheads

Prime Video has just shown off the first glimpse at an all-new series that it intends to debut this May. Known as Motorheads, this show is effectively what you'd get if you crossed Fast and Furious and Riverdale, as it's all about sexy American teens street racing cars in the Midwest.

The full synopsis for the show paints a picture that includes hectic and high-octane racing but also plenty of steamy romance and flirty behaviour, all revolving around a collection of high schoolers.

"Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school."

When Motorheads debuts on Prime Video on May 20, it will consist of a 10-episode run that will all be available day and date. Check out the trailer below.