Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed yet again

You're watching Advertisements

At this point, it feels like we talk about a Fast and Furious 9 delay every month, and even though we're only a few days into March, this month is no exception. Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed from its May 28 release date, to June 25.

While this delay is only for one month, it does mean that we will have to wait even longer to see how Dom Toretto and the gang deal with the most skilled driver they've ever faced, Dom's younger brother played by John Cena.

If you haven't already seen the trailer, or are just excited for the movie, take a look at the full trailer for F9 below.