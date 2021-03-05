Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed yet again

The movie will now release on June 25.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

At this point, it feels like we talk about a Fast and Furious 9 delay every month, and even though we're only a few days into March, this month is no exception. Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed from its May 28 release date, to June 25.

While this delay is only for one month, it does mean that we will have to wait even longer to see how Dom Toretto and the gang deal with the most skilled driver they've ever faced, Dom's younger brother played by John Cena.

If you haven't already seen the trailer, or are just excited for the movie, take a look at the full trailer for F9 below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed yet again


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy