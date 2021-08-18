Fast and Furious 10 gets a release window

HQ

F9 is only a few months old at this point, but Universal Pictures is already looking to the future for its Fast and Furious franchise, as it has now set a date for when Fast and Furious 10 will be hitting cinemas.

Set to arrive in April 2023, as Entertainment Weekly reports, the movie will be the penultimate entry into the saga of action films. We don't know what the plot for this movie will be yet, but if F9 is anything to go by, we'll probably get to see the reunited Toretto siblings play a part in it.

As for when filming will begin, the movie is slated to start shooting in January 2022, and there are reports that Fast and Furious 11 will be filmed directly after F10, which could mean we are in for a launch the following year, sort of alike what Marvel did with Infinity War and Endgame.

There's also no word yet as to who will star, but the usual cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster seem like a fair bet, as well as returning star Sung Kang.

If you haven't seen F9 yet, be sure to read our review of the movie here, and watch the trailer for the film below.