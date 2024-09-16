Fashion brand Hypland launches new Yu-Gi-Oh collaboration

HQ

Fashion brand Hypland has just released a new collaboration with Yu-Gi-Oh. From Pot of Greed shirts to Toon World hoodies, there are plenty of designs inspired by the original anime and card game for you to pour over.

There was even a pop-up store with a Yu-Gi-Oh design, but for those of us that don't live in the states, the best place to grab some of this merch is online, but it does sell out fast, and even then, it's fairly expensive.

Most of the Hypland collection takes inspiration from the first season of the anime, with a specific focus on Yugi's deck, Pegasus, Kaiba, and Joey's most-used monsters.

What Yu-Gi-Oh monster would you want on a t-shirt?