Farworld Pioneers

Farworld Pioneers with beautiful retro-inspired trailer

It launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox next month.

If you like classic RPG's, pixels, sci-fi and co-op, we really think you should take two minutes of your time and check out this Farworld Pioneers trailer. Besides all of the above, it also includes a release date (May 30) and information that it will be added to Game Pass starting day 1.

If you feel like trying it out, there's a free demo on Steam, and here's the official description:

"An open-world, sci-fi sandbox. Explore alone or with friends in multiplayer, build and manage colonies on alien planets and recruit AI survivors with unique personalities and skills. Craft, build, mine and farm together, or strap an electric death rifle to your back and take on the galaxy!"

Check it out below, we firmly believe you will appreciate this one.

HQ
Farworld Pioneers
Farworld PioneersFarworld Pioneers
Farworld PioneersFarworld PioneersFarworld Pioneers

