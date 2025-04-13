Farming Simulator is being released for the Mega Drive

HQ

No, this isn't a belated April Fool's joke. Giants Software has actually taken the time to develop an official retro version of Farming Simulator, which is now being released for the Mega Drive. It's coming in a very limited edition and features pretty much what you'd expect—charming pixel art and digitized sound effects. They've even brought in the legendary Christopher Hülsbeck to compose the game's soundtrack.

Farming Simulator 16-Bit was originally intended as a digital bonus for the collector's edition of Farming Simulator 25 on PC, but due to high demand, they decided to also release it as a physical cartridge. For those interested, two versions are available—Deluxe and Limited—priced at €69.99 and €49.99 respectively. A standard edition will also be available through retailers like Amazon.

Is this something that tempts you?