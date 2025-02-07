Farming Simulator 25 surpasses 3 million players

HQ

Giants Software has revealed that Farming Simulator 25 has now been played by over three million people. The game has surpassed three million players and all within the less than three-month period since the game's launch, as it debuted on PC and consoles on November 12.

Speaking about this achievement, CSO and head of publishing at Giants, Boris Stefan, stated: "The continued growth of Farming Simulator and its unique, dedicated community is a testament to the shared passion of both players and us at Giants Software being stronger than ever. We couldn't be more excited for what's ahead. Spoiler: there's a lot more coming!"

In terms of what the future holds for the game, we're told that free updates will lead to the expansion of the available machines, that the Precision Farming Pack will look to increase soil depth, and that more fan-favourite maps are set to be remastered. This will all debut in the coming weeks as part of three new packs and one expansion, all of which will also be available in the Year 1 Season Pass.