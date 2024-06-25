Farming Simulator 25 announced, releases on the 12th of November

HQ

Giants Software has just revealed Farming Simulator 25. The latest addition to the renowned simulation series is bringing some big changes, along with that farming gameplay fans have been loving for years now.

Arguably the biggest change to come out of Farming Simulator 25 is the addition of East Asian farming. Now, as well as locations in central Europe and the good ol' US of A, we'll also be able to take charge of a farm in East Asia, leading to some very different techniques and machines being added, too.

Crops and livestock have been expanded, with buffalo getting added in to the livestock roster as an exciting new addition. Moreover, new machines will be added and both additional and current machines will be given a new coat of paint with improved visuals.

Check out the trailer below and the Collector's Edition details if you're looking to go all-out when Farming Simulator 25 launches for PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on the 12th of November.