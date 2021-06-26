Farming Simulator 22 to launch in November

Giants Software has revealed a cinematic trailer for the upcoming continuation of the Farming Simulator series, Farming Simulator 22. Known as the "It's a calling" trailer, the short video gives us a glimpse into the sorts of activities and equipment we can look forward to using when the game releases on November 22.

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Stadia, Farming Simulator 22 will be bringing some new features including new crops, such as grapes, olives, and sorghum, and to farm these crops, we can also expect a range of new equipment, including the Holland Braud 9070L.

Farming Simulator 22 will be Giants first self-published title in the series, and for those who are interested, it can even be pre-ordered today to receive a bunch of goodies, for example the Claas Xerion Saddle Trac Pack as well as four machines by Kaweco.

"Here we go, starting the pre-order on our very first self-published title", said GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann in a press release. "We hope fans are as excited about this milestone in the series' history as we are and enjoy our trailer as we get ready to welcome old and new farmers to our fields."

We can expect to hear more from Farming Simulator 22 in a month at the FarmCon event, set to take place between July 21-23. You can take a look at the latest cinematic trailer below.