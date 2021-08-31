English
Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 receives its first gameplay trailer, season pass detailed

The new trailer showcases new machines and tools coming to the game.

Late last week fans were treated to the very first gameplay trailer for Farming Simulator 22. The minute-long trailer showcases several of the new machines and tools coming to the game, and it offers players a look at some of the new environments such as the French map Haut-Beyleron. We also got a glimpse at the brand-new crops that are being added to the new installment (these are grapes, olives, and sorghum).

Along with the gameplay trailer, the game's Year 1 Season Pass was also revealed. The season pass, which you can see below, is comprised of three content packs and an expansion that includes an "all new map and a plethora of machines." Whilst the season pass contains premium content, the developers have also confirmed that free content updates will be released.

Farming Simulator 22

