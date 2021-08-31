Farming Simulator 22 receives its first gameplay trailer, season pass detailed

HQ

Late last week fans were treated to the very first gameplay trailer for Farming Simulator 22. The minute-long trailer showcases several of the new machines and tools coming to the game, and it offers players a look at some of the new environments such as the French map Haut-Beyleron. We also got a glimpse at the brand-new crops that are being added to the new installment (these are grapes, olives, and sorghum).

Along with the gameplay trailer, the game's Year 1 Season Pass was also revealed. The season pass, which you can see below, is comprised of three content packs and an expansion that includes an "all new map and a plethora of machines." Whilst the season pass contains premium content, the developers have also confirmed that free content updates will be released.

You can take a look at the new gameplay trailer in the video above.