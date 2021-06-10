Farming Simulator 22 is getting a Collector's Edition

Giants Software has revealed that it will be releasing a limited Collector's Edition for the next iteration of its popular farming series. This special edition of Farming Simulator 22 (content can be seen below) includes extras like a USB beacon light, a disc filled with modding materials and 24 brand stickers. As of present, no exact release date has been revealed, but a press release we received notes that it will be "available soon."

More details on Farming Simulator 22 are said to be announced July 21-23 at FarmCon (the game's official annual event). Be sure to tune in as details like pack shots of the game will be revealed.