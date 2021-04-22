Farming Simulator 22 is coming Q4 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The long running and widely popular Farming Simulator series is set to make a return later this year. GIANTS Software has just revealed that Farming Simulator 22 will be launching Q4 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Mac and Stadia.

This latest version of the game is set to add many new additions such as two new maps, new seasonal cycles, and all-new vehicles for you to get behind of. It's also said to be the most realistic entry yet, as it features enhanced AI behaviour and improved sound effects.

GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann said: "We are further growing with our games, and the upcoming result of our cultivated ambitions will be a milestone in the series' history as well as our company, which developed into a self-determined publisher in full control of its product."

You can take a look at a teaser for the game in the video above.