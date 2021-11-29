Cookies

Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 has more players on Steam than Battlefield 2042

The simulation game has stormed onto the scene, with a peak player count on Valve's platform of over 105,000 players.

In case you forgot: the Farming Simulator series is wildly popular. Developed by Giants Software, the latest game in that series, Farming Simulator 22, launched a week ago, and following that, we now know just how well the game is doing on Steam, and it turns out, very well is the answer.

Ever since launch, Farming Simulator 22 peaked at 105,636 players, which is actually higher than the all-time peak of Battlefield 2042 over the past ten days (105,397), as SteamDB shows. As it stands, Farming Simulator 22 also has more current players than Battlefield (22,695 vs. 22,091) and even has a higher 24-hour peak (94,744 vs. 52,524) player count, affirming what seems to be a successful launch for the next entry into the series.

If you haven't had the chance to play Farming Simulator 22 for yourself yet, you can check out the game's launch trailer below, for an idea of what it offers.

Farming Simulator 22

