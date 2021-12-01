Farming Simulator 22 has already harvested 1.5 million copies

HQ

Believe it or not, Farming Simulator continues to be an absolute smash hit, as its latest installment has managed to shift 1.5 million copies in just one week. This means that the series as a whole - which started in 2008 - has now amassed 25 million total copies.

There are several factors that could have contributed to these big numbers. Firstly, Farming Simulator 22 is the first entry in the series on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in three years, so fans on these platforms have been hungering for a new title for a while. Secondly, the game makes many notable changes for the series such as introducing cross-platform multiplayer.

Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software, comments: "I'm so proud! Of the team and the prospering environment it thrives in. Being able to successfully build international structures to transfer an already huge series like Farming Simulator into a self-published brand with new impulses, is not to take for granted. The great collaboration with our partners ensured a fantastic launch."