Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 has already harvested 1.5 million copies

The series has now shifted 25 million total units.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Believe it or not, Farming Simulator continues to be an absolute smash hit, as its latest installment has managed to shift 1.5 million copies in just one week. This means that the series as a whole - which started in 2008 - has now amassed 25 million total copies.

There are several factors that could have contributed to these big numbers. Firstly, Farming Simulator 22 is the first entry in the series on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in three years, so fans on these platforms have been hungering for a new title for a while. Secondly, the game makes many notable changes for the series such as introducing cross-platform multiplayer.

Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software, comments: "I'm so proud! Of the team and the prospering environment it thrives in. Being able to successfully build international structures to transfer an already huge series like Farming Simulator into a self-published brand with new impulses, is not to take for granted. The great collaboration with our partners ensured a fantastic launch."

Farming Simulator 22

Related texts

0
Farming Simulator 22Score

Farming Simulator 22
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The continuation of Giants Software's simulator series improves and expands on an already jam-packed experience.



Loading next content