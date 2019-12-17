Farming Simulator 19 gets Seasons Mod on consoles

Giants Software has revealed that the Seasons Mod has landed for PS4 and Xbox One versions of Farming Simulator 19, adding seasons along with other changes to animals, audio, and more, all of which come after the original release of the mod on PC this summer.

The trailer below showcases the mod in action, including all four seasons, each of which impacts gameplay in their own way. Each also has its own visual style and can affect crop growth, animals, and more.

Giants Software has been working with Realismus Modding to make these mods available for consoles, and there have been over 268 million mod downloads across all platforms, with 1,200 mod uploads as well.

Do you like mods on consoles?

