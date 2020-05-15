Cookies

Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator 19 gets new equipment pack in June

It's farming time yet again and this time you'll be doing so with some new Kverneland machinery.

Giants Software is bringing more content to its remarkably popular simulation game Farming Simulator's 19th iteration. The game is getting a content pack called the 'Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack' on June 16 of this year and it will be made available on PC, Mac and consoles (those who want to pre-order the pack can do so on PC and Mac exclusively for now and those who own the season pass or premium edition of the game will be able to download the pack for free at launch). The Kverneland & Vicon equipment pack brings 20 pieces of farming attachments such as mowers, balers, ploughs and planters.

Are you intrigued? Check out the new trailer below.

