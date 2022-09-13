Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Farewell to Babylon's Fall: Platinum to close servers in February 2023

Square Enix: "It is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game's service on February 27, 2023."

In March this year Platinum Games assured fans that they would continue to support their multiplayer action title Babylon's Fall, but it seems that in the end the numbers have not worked out for the studio, and through an official statement on the website they have set the roadmap until February 27, 2023, when they will close servers and abandon the game.

Square Enix and Platinum Games has thanked players and will try to bring as many improvements and content to the game until the end of its final season, which begins on November 29 after scheduled server maintenance. As of today, the title is also no longer available in both digital and physical formats.

Have you played Babylon's Fall?

