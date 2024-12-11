Faraway is an audiovisual puzzler perfect for arcade lovers

If you enjoy simplistic yet engaging arcade puzzle games, then one of the reveals at the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition is no doubt worth keeping an eye on.

Known as Faraway, this game is being developed by Steph Thirion and will be published by Annapurna, and is a game that is about becoming a shooting star and leaving your mark on the cosmos by creating constellations.

Specifically, the description notes: "Faraway is an immersive, both challenging and chill, procedurally generated audiovisual experience about creating constellations."

Faraway plans to launch on PC in 2025 on an undetermined date and with that being the case, you can check out a bunch of images from the game below.