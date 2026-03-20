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Farage proposes ban on mass Muslim prayer at UK historic sites

The comments spark criticism across the political spectrum.

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Nigel Farage says he would ban mass Muslim prayer events at historic British sites if elected prime minister, describing a recent gathering in Trafalgar Square as "provocative".

The Reform UK leader argued that while individual prayer should remain unrestricted, large-scale religious events at symbolic locations should be stopped. His remarks follow a public Ramadan gathering in London attended by hundreds, including the city's mayor.

Farage proposes ban on mass Muslim prayer at UK historic sites
Farage // Shutterstock

The proposal drew criticism across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended Britain's tradition of religious diversity, noting that events from multiple faiths take place in public spaces.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who attended the event, has previously supported such gatherings as a reflection of the UK's multicultural society. The debate adds to growing tensions over religion in United Kingdom politics.

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