Farage pledges radical deportation plan, cites risk of civil unrest

The latest news on the United Kingdom . On Tuesday, Nigel Farage, leader of the UK's anti-migration Reform Party, unveiled a plan to bypass human rights protections in order to deport asylum seekers, citing fears of social unrest.

"Whose side are you on. Are you on the side of women and children being safe on our streets, or are you on the side of outdated international treaties backed up by a series of dubious courts. If you come to the UK illegally, you will be detained and deported. Period."

Speaking in London, he framed the move as necessary to address growing public anxiety over immigration and small-scale protests near migrant accommodations. His proposals include removing Britain from key international human rights treaties.

At the same time, Reform UK claims the plan could affect hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers if the party gains power, an approach that would mark one of the most extreme attempts to control immigration in recent European history. Check out more info below.