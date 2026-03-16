Far-right challenges Marseille mayor in tight election race

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The far-right National Rally is closing in on a potential breakthrough in Marseille after its candidate finished tied with the city's leftist mayor in the first round of municipal elections.

Exit polls showed incumbent Socialist mayor Benoît Payan and National Rally candidate Franck Allisio both winning about 35% of the vote, setting up a highly uncertain second round next week. Two other candidates from the far-left and centrist camps also qualified for the runoff.

The contest is one of the most closely watched races in France's nationwide municipal elections and is seen as a test of political momentum ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Security concerns and rising drug crime in Marseille have dominated the campaign, an issue the far-right has sought to capitalise on.