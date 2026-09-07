Far-right AfD wins decisive victory in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt region

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The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has won a decisive victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. The outsider party won against mainstream rivals, earning 43.8% of the vote. This is shy of the outright majority needed for the AfD to run the state alone, though, and negotiations will take place with rivals to see how the state will be run.

Still, the AfD is seeing this as a clear victory. Its leader, Ulrich Siegmund, said that this victory has given the party a clear mandate to govern. Siegmund rejects that the AfD is a "right-wing extremist" party, despite being classified as one by Germany's domestic intelligence. This classification hasn't stopped the party gaining momentum, as its result in Saxony-Anhalt shows it scored double its result back in 2021.

"This isn't just about Saxony-Anhalt. It's a signal for the whole of Germany - a self-confident signal," Siegmund told reporters (via BBC News).

The party's victory has been supported by US president Donald Trump, as well as Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The AfD is set to be more Russia-friendly than Germany's current leadership.