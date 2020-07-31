Far from all players are petting the foxes in Ghost of Tsushima

Sony loves sharing some interesting details and statistics from their games after launch, and Ghost of Tsushima is no exception.

PlayStation's Twitter account and Sucker Punch have published three images stating that the now more than three million players in Ghost of Tsushima have fought in 57,5 million duels, started 156,4 million stand-offs, taken more than 15,5 million photos in the fabulous Photo Mode, written 14,2 million haikus, played the flute 28,1 million times and some other interesting things.

More importantly, however, is that we've honoured 37,5 Inari Shrines, but only petted the fox that usually takes us there 8,8 million times. This means that players only pet every fourth fox - monsters!