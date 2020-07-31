Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Ghost of Tsushima

Far from all players are petting the foxes in Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch has released some interesting statistics from the first ten days, and a lot of players are apparently monsters.

Sony loves sharing some interesting details and statistics from their games after launch, and Ghost of Tsushima is no exception.

Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation's Twitter account and Sucker Punch have published three images stating that the now more than three million players in Ghost of Tsushima have fought in 57,5 million duels, started 156,4 million stand-offs, taken more than 15,5 million photos in the fabulous Photo Mode, written 14,2 million haikus, played the flute 28,1 million times and some other interesting things.

More importantly, however, is that we've honoured 37,5 Inari Shrines, but only petted the fox that usually takes us there 8,8 million times. This means that players only pet every fourth fox - monsters!

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

Related texts

Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It's jaw-droppingly beautiful and the same attention to detail shines through in the combat and its presentation."



Loading next content