FAR developer Okomotive unveils new animal herding adventure at Gamescom Opening Night Live

As part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live proceedings, developer Okomotive, known as the creators of the FAR (Changing Tides/Lone Sails) series, has unveiled their next project. It's set to be known as Herdling and is a single-player adventure that involves guiding and leading a troupe of creatures through a vast and gorgeous world, spanning mountain ranges, forests, plateaus, valleys, and more.

We're told in a press release that Herdling is regarded as a "grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit."

The animals that the player herds in the game are called Calicorns and it's mentioned that these creatures like to break out into stampeding sequences at times. Otherwise, we can expect Herdling to offer environmental puzzles to solve, dangers to avoid, and challenges to overcome, a lot of which can be seen in action in the announcement trailer below.

As for when Herdling will debut, the game will arrive on PC and consoles in 2025, but we'll next get a taste of the game during the Panic Games Showcase next week on August 27.