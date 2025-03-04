Far Cry's extraction shooter has reportedly been rebooted

HQ

Ubisoft's upcoming extraction shooter, which was made using the bones of a multiplayer component of Far Cry 7, has apparently been rebooted. The project first came to light in late 2023, and we've heard very little since.

According to Insider Gaming, the writing was on the wall for the project for a number of months. Work will continue on the project - codenamed Maverick - as Ubisoft takes it back to prototyping. There wasn't an explicit reason given, but it could be part of Ubisoft's new streamlining strategy.

Project Maverick was supposed to be an extraction shooter using the Far Cry formula. You'd fight AI enemies as well as animals and the harsh elements around you alongside other players in a scrap for survival.