Far Cry: New Dawn gets a 60 fps update

Ubisoft continues to quietly update some of its older titles, allowing them to run at a smoother 60 FPS instead of 30. Most recently, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate was in the spotlight, and now it's time for the six-year-old Far Cry: New Dawn to get the same treatment. The update will be released for both Xbox Series X and S, as well as PlayStation 5, on February 4. At the same time, the game will also become available on Game Pass for subscribers of the service.

New Dawn is rarely a game people talk about, so this update comes as a pleasant surprise. Now, we're keeping our fingers crossed that Ubisoft will continue to give the same treatment to more of its older titles.

Which of Ubisoft's classic games do you hope will get the same upgrade?