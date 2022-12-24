Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Far Cry 6

Far Cry Boss Joins Blizzard's Survival Game

The first new IP since Overwatch is shaping up to be something interesting.

Ubisoft's former Far Cry boss Dan Hay is now "leading the team" creating Blizzard's new survival game. Nothing has been confirmed on what the game will actually look like, but we have been getting more news on its development.

Previously, it was announced that the team working on this new IP had doubled, and now we know that an experienced Ubisoft developer is at the helm. Dan Hay was brought to Ubisoft to work on Far Cry 3, leaving the company last year after a decade working for it.

He had the most creative control with Far Cry 5, where he served as Creative Director. Hopefully, he will make this game feel a bit different from anything Blizzard has created before. It is a bold step for the company to create a new IP, but it could well see another bout of success for Blizzard.

Thanks, VGC.

