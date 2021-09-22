English
Far Cry Beyond is a brand-new tabletop game launching in 2022

The game is a collaboration between Ubisoft and Funforge.

Ubisoft and Funforge have revealed that the Far Cry series will soon be following in the footsteps of Yooka-Laylee and The Witcher, as it'll soon be receiving a tabletop adaptation. Far Cry Beyond is the name and it's planned to launch sometime in 2022, but that's sadly the extent of what we know so far. The game's pricing, rules, and mechanics are all a mystery, as of present, but we expect these details to be revealed in the near future.

In other related Far Cry news, the sixth main installment in the series is set to release on October 7 and it was recently announced to have gone gold. You can read our impressions of the game from a preview session we attended here.

