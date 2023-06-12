Far Cry anime coming to Netflix this year

It was during Ubisoft Forward that Adi Shankar, the man behind the Netflix series Castlevania, took the stage wearing a very cool cyborg jumpsuit with 67 pockets (we think) to announce an exciting new project. To be honest, we had a hard time concentrating on the news itself as the outfit was more interesting. At least initially, but once the trailer started, it was immediately different as it turned out to be a new anime series based on Far Cry: Blood Dragon, the classic expansion to Far Cry 3, but it also seems to be a real nostalgia trip to the land of big pixels, where the 90s sci-fi are in focus.

Shankar described the series as violent and dystopian but with a clear satirical streak and also slightly philosophical. We'll see exactly what that means when Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix lands on Netflix sometime this year.

Watch the trailer below!