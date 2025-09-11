Far Cry 7 rumored to add multiplayer and third-person view

HQ

After years of sticking to a familiar formula, it seems the next chapter of Far Cry is in for major changes. According to a new report from industry insider Stephen Totilo, Ubisoft—working with new partner Tencent—plans to prioritize a more dynamic, long-term approach centered on multiplayer. In short, the description makes it sound almost like a live-service project.

Rumors of a dramatic shift have been circulating for some time. The most recent entry famously felt stagnant, with a noticeable lack of fresh ideas. Previous chatter suggested Far Cry 7 could be set in a New England-style environment, but now there's talk of adding a third-person perspective as well. Totilo also claims Ubisoft has discussed turning the next Far Cry into an extraction shooter.

For long-time fans of the series' classic structure, these rumors may not be music to their ears. If true, it sounds like Far Cry could be facing an identity crisis—or a bold reinvention, depending on your perspective.