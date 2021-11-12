Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity DLC is dropping next week

HQ

Far Cry 6's run of post-launch content is about to kick off on November 16 with the launch of a DLC known as Vaas: Insanity. This first part of a villain-based trilogy sees you step into the role of Far Cry 3 madman Vaas in a brand-new rogue-lite experience. Here players start with only a pistol and unlock new weapons and power-ups the further they progress. It will also reportedly offer a "unique opportunity to better understand Vaas' past, personal demons and motivations."

The DLC can either be purchased standalone for £12.99 or it can be obtained within the game's season pass. As mentioned, this is only the first of a three-part villain trilogy and previous Far Cry baddies Pagan Min and Joseph Seed will also be receiving the spotlight. It's unclear at this point when these other DLCs will launch and whether they will contain similar rogue-lite elements.