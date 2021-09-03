Far Cry 6's PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Ubisoft has unveiled the PC specifications for Far Cry 6, giving us an idea as to the sorts of hardware you'll need to be able to run the game. Surprisingly, they're actually pretty reasonable, assuming you don't intend to play at 4K/30FPS with ray-tracing enabled, as that will need some real firepower.

Here are the specs:

1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off





CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 - 3.2 GHZ



GPU: AMD RX 460 - 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 - 4 GB



RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)



Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)



1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off





CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 - 3.6 GHZ



GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 - 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 - 8 GB



RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)



Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)



1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off





CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 - 3.6 GHZ



GPU: AMD RX 5700XT - 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER - 8 GB



RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)



Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)



1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On





CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 - 4.1 GHZ



GPU: AMD RX 6900XT - 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 - 8 GB



RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)



Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)



4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On





CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k - 3.8 GHZ



GPU: AMD RX 6800 - 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 - 10 GB



RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)



Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)



The blog post that revealed the details also noted some additional features that the game will support, which includes uncapped framerate, multi-monitor/widescreen support, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support.

As for when you can look forward to playing Far Cry 6, the game will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Stadia on October 7, and you can check out our recent hands-on impressions here.