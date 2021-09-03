Far Cry 6's PC specs have been revealed

Ubisoft has unveiled the PC specifications for Far Cry 6, giving us an idea as to the sorts of hardware you'll need to be able to run the game. Surprisingly, they're actually pretty reasonable, assuming you don't intend to play at 4K/30FPS with ray-tracing enabled, as that will need some real firepower.
Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)
The blog post that revealed the details also noted some additional features that the game will support, which includes uncapped framerate, multi-monitor/widescreen support, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support.
As for when you can look forward to playing Far Cry 6, the game will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Stadia on October 7, and you can check out our recent hands-on impressions here.