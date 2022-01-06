Far Cry 6's next villainous expansion lands on Tuesday

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that the next of its villainous Far Cry 6 expansions is right around the corner, in fact it's so close that it's less than a week away from release. Coming off the back of the Insanity DLC that saw players suit up as Vaas Montenegro to get a glimpse into the psyche and the motivations behind the iconic character, this next expansion, known as Control, will be framed around Far Cry 4's antagonist, Pagan Min.

As was the case with Insanity, Control will be part of the Season Pass, or will be available for single purchase, with release set for Tuesday, January 11.

