Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6's next villainous expansion lands on Tuesday

It'll be called Control and will let us play as Pagan Min.

Ubisoft has revealed that the next of its villainous Far Cry 6 expansions is right around the corner, in fact it's so close that it's less than a week away from release. Coming off the back of the Insanity DLC that saw players suit up as Vaas Montenegro to get a glimpse into the psyche and the motivations behind the iconic character, this next expansion, known as Control, will be framed around Far Cry 4's antagonist, Pagan Min.

As was the case with Insanity, Control will be part of the Season Pass, or will be available for single purchase, with release set for Tuesday, January 11.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Far Cry 6 here, or watch our video review below.

Far Cry 6Score

Far Cry 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Take on Anton Castillo to rid the tropical island of Yara from his oppressive rule.



