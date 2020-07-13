Far Cry 6's collector's edition features a decorative flamethrower

You're watching Advertisements

Are you excited to liberate the nation of Yara as Dani Rojas from the reign of President Antón Castillo and his troops in Far Cry 6? Are you also a fan of collectable items and collector's editions? If so, the Far Cry 6 Ubisoft Store-exclusive collector's edition is unlike any we've seen before.

Apart from shipping with a copy of the game, its season pass and a massive content pack titled 'The Ultimate Pack', the edition also comes with a replica weapon - namely a replica of the 'Tostador' flamethrower which is 72 cm in length á seven pieces needing to be assembled. The edition also features a 'how to assemble' art sheet illustrated by Tobatron, a collector's case, an exclusive Steelbook, an artbook, 10 stickers, a keyring of in-game canine companion Chorizo, a selected soundtrack and a world map of Yara. Take a look at the edition and its contents below.

Want to pre-order the game?